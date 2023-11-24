Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

