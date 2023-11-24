Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Visteon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

