Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.92 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK opened at $84.21 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,390 shares of company stock worth $3,216,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

