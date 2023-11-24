Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth $893,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 55.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 132.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $169.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.80.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

