Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.94 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $112,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $97,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $112,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,852 shares of company stock valued at $387,883. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCTT stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

