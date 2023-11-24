Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 34,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

