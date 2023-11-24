Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

KB Home Trading Down 0.0 %

KBH opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. KB Home has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

