Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.02 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.13% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

