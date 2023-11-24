Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.07 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,310,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $377,377.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,565.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,805. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSI Systems stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.