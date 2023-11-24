Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.09 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 571,333 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $5,496,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.39 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

