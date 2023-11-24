Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

