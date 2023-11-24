Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WRB opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

