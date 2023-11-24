Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Harmonic worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Harmonic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 158,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 224,081 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 15.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

HLIT stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

