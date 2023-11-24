Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $54,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 725.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,270,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,084,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock worth $4,118,290 over the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.