Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 100,000 Shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.78% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 63.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 327,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 127,088 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,034,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

