Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,149 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Westlake by 59.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Westlake by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Westlake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 308.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $98.05 and a 52-week high of $138.39.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

