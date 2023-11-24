Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,289 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Belden

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.