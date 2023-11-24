Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,248 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.4 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.22.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

