Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,770 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $47.32 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

