Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,561 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,861 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.31 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

