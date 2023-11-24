Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,904 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 566,282 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPE opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

