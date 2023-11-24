Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,242 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fluor by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

