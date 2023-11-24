Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,846 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

