Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,097 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.