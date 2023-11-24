Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 78,279 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.16% of Ready Capital worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 558,808 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

