Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 8,547 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,701,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,398,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,214,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.83 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

