Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 194,025 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $7,917,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of IPXXU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

