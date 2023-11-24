Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $68,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,339,155 shares in the company, valued at $36,893,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $215,350 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $32.78.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

