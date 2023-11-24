Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Bancorp worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TBBK opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $41.52.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Bancorp

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.