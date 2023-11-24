Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.07 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.