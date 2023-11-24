Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,347 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.12% of SkyWest worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.48 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

