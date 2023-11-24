Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 500 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 264,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,204,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $143.43 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $145.15. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

