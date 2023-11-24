Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Community Bank System worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Community Bank System by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Bank System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $33,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Bank System by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at $679,292.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,710 shares of company stock worth $194,382. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.2 %

CBU stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

