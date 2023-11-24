CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorVel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,021 shares of company stock worth $3,324,240. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.77. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $136.22 and a 1 year high of $228.94. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

