Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.62.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $369.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.24 and a 200-day moving average of $356.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.