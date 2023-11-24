Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 136.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

