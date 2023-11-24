Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 972 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after buying an additional 428,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AppFolio by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 138.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,680 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $211.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. Analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

