Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 264,742 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

BATS:FLBL opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

