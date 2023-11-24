Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 288,048 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 288,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Oxford Industries worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.