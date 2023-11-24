Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,886 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Popular worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,986. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

