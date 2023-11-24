Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,307 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,942 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.