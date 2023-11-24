Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NUMG opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $365.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

