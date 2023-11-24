ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

EXLS stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $37.76.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

