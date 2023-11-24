F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,534 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 58.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,325,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,460 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.