Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Graham worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $629.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $595.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.75.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 19.98%.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

