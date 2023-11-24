Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Granite Construction by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.6 %

Granite Construction stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on GVA

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.