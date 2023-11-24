Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

