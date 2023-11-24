IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDT were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 2,426.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $28.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $720.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.12.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.81 million during the quarter.

About IDT

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.