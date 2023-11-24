Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

