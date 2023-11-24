Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

